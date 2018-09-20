Police looking for man in wheelchair accused of stealing merchandise in Chesapeake store

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are looking for a man who is accused of stealing nearly $1,000 worth of camping equipment.

The crime happened at Ballahack Tactical on August 25.

Officers said the suspect concealed the stolen items on his wheelchair.

The owner of Ballahack Tactical told News 3’s Aleah Hordges the same man was seen stealing from a nearby business in the past.

If anyone has information about the identity of this individual they are encouraged to call, access the P3 APP or submit an on-line web-tip to the Chesapeake Crime Line.