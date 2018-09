Planet Fitness opens doors at 68 locations for those impacted by Hurricane Florence

In light of the severe impact left behind by Hurricane Florence in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, Planet Fitness will open its doors to anyone – member or not – who was affected.

The gym will allow anyone returning to a community impacted by Florence to use any of its clubs’ amenities, such as shower facilities, locker rooms and additional health and fitness facilities, free of charge between Thursday, September 20 and Friday, September 28.

42 clubs in North Carolina, 15 clubs in South Carolina and 11 clubs in Virginia will be participating. A full list of locations, in alphabetical order by city name, is below.

North Carolina Locations:

Planet Fitness – Belmont

602 Park Street Belmont, NC 28012 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Cary

681 Cary Towne Boulevard Cary, NC 27511 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Charlotte (Carmel Commons)

7643 Pineville Matthews Road Charlotte, NC 28226 Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Planet Fitness – Charlotte (Coronation)

2200 Coronation Boulevard Charlotte, NC 28227 Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Planet Fitness – Charlotte (South)

6025 South Boulevard Charlotte, NC 28217 (Hours not reported)

Planet Fitness – Charlotte (University Blvd)

10215-B University City Boulevard Charlotte, NC 28213 Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Planet Fitness – Charlotte (Whitehall)

2401 Whitehall Park Drive Charlotte, NC 28273 Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Planet Fitness – Charlotte (Central)

5404 Central Avenue Charlotte, NC 28212 Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Planet Fitness – Charlotte (Freedom)

Freedom Plaza, 3301 Freedom Drive Charlotte, NC 28208 Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Planet Fitness – Chapel Hill

201 South Estes Drive Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Concord

180 Concord Commons Place SW Concord, NC 28027 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Cornelius

19706-A One Norman Blvd. Cornelius, NC 28031 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Dunn

2350 West Cumberland Street Dunn, NC 28334 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Durham (Guess Road)

1720 Guess Road Durham, NC 27701 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Durham (MLK Boulevard)

1010 Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy Durham, NC 27713 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Elizabeth City

1831B W. Ehringhaus St. Elizabeth City, NC 27909 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Fayetteville

Market Fair Shopping Center, 1916 Skibo Fayetteville, NC 28314 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Garner

1885 Aversboro Drive Garner, NC 27529 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Gastonia

202 South New Hope Road Gastonia, NC 28054 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Goldsboro

201 N Berkeley Blvd Goldsboro, NC 27534 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Graham

412 S. Main Street Graham, NC 27253 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Greenville

801 Thomas Langston Road Greenville, NC 28590 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Havelock

514 US Hwy 70 West Havelock, NC 28532 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Hickory

2418 North Center Street Hickory, NC 28601 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Hillsborough

151 Mayo Street Hillsborough, NC Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Jacksonville

1231 Hargett St. Jacksonville, NC 28546 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Kannapolis

1351 South Cannon Boulevard Kannapolis, NC 28083 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Knightdale

2001 Widewaters Parkway Knightdale, NC 27545 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Monroe

2107 West Roosevelt Boulevard Monroe, NC 28110 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Mooresville

335 West Plaza Drive Mooresville, NC 28117 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – New Bern

2662 Dr. MLK Jr Boulevard New Bern, NC 28562 Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Planet Fitness – Pineville

8700 Pineville-Matthews Road Pineville, NC 28226 Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Planet Fitness – Raleigh (Forestville)

3121 Leland Drive Raleigh, NC 27616 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Raleigh (Glenwood)

8201 Rowlock Way Raleigh, NC 27612 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Raleigh (Six Forks)

404 East Six Forks Raleigh, NC 27609 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Rocky Mount

1271 Cobb Corners Drive Rocky Mount, NC 27804 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Salisbury

710 Jake Alexander Boulevard West Salisbury, NC 28147 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Shelby

1659 East Dixon Boulevard Shelby, NC 28152 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Statesville

1881 E. Broad Street Statesville, NC 28625 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Wilmington (Monkey Junction)

6400 Carolina Beach Rd. Wilmington, NC 28412 Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Weekdays); Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Weekends)

Planet Fitness – Wilmington (South Kerr)

68A South Kerr Ave. Wilmington, NC 28403 Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Planet Fitness – Wilson

2219 Airport Blvd NW Wilson, NC 27896 Open 24/7

South Carolina Locations:

Planet Fitness – Bluffton

50 Burnt Church Road Bluffton, SC 29910 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Cayce

833 State Street Cayce, SC 29033 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Charleston

2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd Charleston, SC 29407 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Columbia (Two Notch at Polo)

9714 Two Notch Rd. Columbia, SC 29223 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Conway

2300 Church Street Conway, SC 29526 Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Planet Fitness – Florence

1807 North Cherry Road Rock Hill, SC 29732 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Fort Mill

825 Cross Road Plaza Fort Mill, SC 29708 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Mount Pleasant

601 Belle Station Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – North Charleston

2150 Northwoods Blvd North Charleston, SC 29406 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – North Charleston (Oak Ridge)

5060 Dorchester Rd North Charleston, SC 29418 Open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Weekdays); Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Weekends)

Planet Fitness – Orangeburg

1486 Chestnut St Orangeburg, SC 29115 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Rock Hill

1807 North Cherry Road Rock Hill, SC 29732 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Inlet Square Mall

12125 US Highway 17 Bypass South Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Planet Fitness – Seaboard Commons

1145 Seaboard Street Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Planet Fitness – Summerville

368 East 5th North Street Summerville, SC 29484 Open 24/7

Virginia Locations:

Planet Fitness – Gloucester

6509 Market Dr Gloucester, VA Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Hampton

1060 West Mercury Blvd. Hampton, VA 23666 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Martinsville

2720 Greensboro Road Martinsville, VA 24112 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Newport News

301B Oyster Point Road Newport News, VA 23602 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Norfolk (Little Creek)

4245 E. Little Creek Rd. Norfolk, VA 23518 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Norfolk (Military Hwy)

415 North Military Highway, Suite 23 Norfolk, VA 23502 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Portsmouth (Churchland)

5815 West Norfolk Road Portsmouth, VA 23703 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Portsmouth (Victory Blvd)

1907 Victory Blvd Portsmouth, VA 23702 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Suffolk

569 East Constance Avenue Suffolk, VA 23434 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Virginia Beach

3877 Holland Road #426 Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Open 24/7

Planet Fitness – Virginia Beach (Laskin Rd)