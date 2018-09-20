One wounded in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating after a Thursday afternoon shooting left one person wounded.

Newport News Communications received a call of gunshots heard in the area of Hampton Avenue and Oak Avenue at 3:48 p.m. The call was immediately upgraded to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported by medics to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

The victim’s age and residence are currently unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you or anyone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.