Kohl’s looking to hire 90,000 seasonal associates

Kohl’s announced on Thursday that they intend to hire 90,000 seasonal associates across more than 1,100 stores, nine distribution centers, five e-commerce fulfillment centers and credit centers nationwide.

“Our early strategy is working and we’ve already hired thousands of associates to help us deliver an excellent omnichannel shopping experience of customers. On the heels of our early hiring efforts, we continue to see momentum in hiring at all locations with talented candidates interested in joining our team, and we are making significant efforts to keep this momentum going throughout the season,” said Ryan Festerling, Kohl’s executive vice president, human resources.

Kohl’s offers competitive wages, a weekly pay schedule, an immediate 15% Kohl’s discount and a special Associate Shop days for more savings. Kohl’s will also provide an unprecedented 35% discount to used in-store and online with no exclusions to all associates in the heart of the season.

Seasonal associates have the opportunity to be considered for open full-time and part-time positions after the season ends.

“Individuals look to Kohl’s for seasonal positions for any number of reasons, including looking to begin a career in retail, earn additional money for the holidays, or maximize savings with great discounts this holiday season. Whatever the reason, Kohl’s is committed to offering our seasonal associates perks and incentives that make the experience of working at Kohl’s rewarding and exciting,” said Festerling.

A variety of potions are available for interested candidates and are determined on an individual store basis, which may vary by location.

Kohl’s will be holding a hiring event on Saturday, October 20, at select Kohl’s stores across the country. Those who are interested can stop by any participating Kohl’s stores for an opportunity to interview for a seasonal position.

