NORFOLK, Va. – Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water…

OCEARCH tweeted Thursday that “Katharine,” a 14 foot 2 inch, 2,300 pound white shark, pinged off the coast of Norfolk Thursday.

Katharine was originally tagged August 21, 2013 in Massachusetts, and her last ping before her most recent was in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean back in January.

According to OCEARCH’s Shark Tracker, she has traveled a total of 35,738 miles.