First Warning Traffic – Air show road closures start today, bridge openings and road work Thursday

BRIDGE OPENING:

Berkley Bridge 9:00 AM





VIRGINIA BEACH: Due to the upcoming NAS Oceana Airshow, there will be temporary road closures on London Bridge Road between Central Drive and International Parkway. The closures will be as follows:

​Thursday, September 20th – from Noon to 4:30 p.m.

Friday, September 21st – from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 22nd – from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 23rd – from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Absolutely no traffic will be allowed on that section of London Bridge Road ​during these times for safety reasons.

Advanced warning signs will be posted advising motorists of the alternate routes.

–

HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND NOTABLE DETOURS September 16-22

I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Monday, September 17; Tuesday, September 18; Wednesday, September 19; and Thursday, September 20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

Bridges

James River Bridge, Route 17

· Single-lane closures south/north, September 17-21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County

View project page for complete lane closure info, including single-lane closures in Segments II & III.

Segment II

Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on September 16-20, as follows: I-64 east and west to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.



I-64 east and west to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Route 60 on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 east and west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 east and west to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Route 199 east and west on-ramps to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.



I-64 east and west to Yorktown Road/Jefferson Avenue (exit 247), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) on-ramps to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Yorktown Road (Route 238) on-ramp to I-64 east, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.



Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel:

· Single-lane closure west/east;

o September 16-20, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o September 21, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o September 22, 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

I-64 Express Lanes: Full closures.

September 18-20, 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

I-264:

Full ramp closures. Signed detours will be in place: I-264 east off-ramp closure to Ballentine Boulevard (Exit 12) September 16-21, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-264 west on-ramp closure from Ballentine Boulevard September 16-21, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-264 east off-ramp closure to I-64 east (Exit 14) September 16-21, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.



I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements

Newtown Road south is closed under I-264 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. weeknights through October. Signed detours are in place.

Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel:

· Single-lane closure north September 18-20, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full ramp closures. Signed detours will be in place: I-664 south on-ramp closure from Aberdeen Rd. (Exit 3) September 16-18, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.



Other:

VA-164: Full ramp closures. Signed detours will be in place:

VA-164 west on-ramp closure from Towne Point Rd. September 16-20, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

VA-164 west off-ramp closure to Towne Point Rd. September 18-22, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

VA-164 west off-ramp closure to College Dr. September 16-20, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

VA-164 east on-ramp closure from Cedar Lane September 17-21, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

VA-164 west on- and off-ramp closures at Cedar Lane September 18-22, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-564, Norfolk:

· Dual-lane closures I-564 west at the runway tunnel September 17-21, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown tunnels): Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown (I-264) and Midtown (U.S. 58) tunnels.