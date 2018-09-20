First Warning Traffic – Air show road closures start today, bridge openings and road work Thursday
BRIDGE OPENING:
Berkley Bridge 9:00 AM
_
VIRGINIA BEACH: Due to the upcoming NAS Oceana Airshow, there will be temporary road closures on London Bridge Road between Central Drive and International Parkway. The closures will be as follows:
Thursday, September 20th – from Noon to 4:30 p.m.
Friday, September 21st – from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 22nd – from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 23rd – from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Absolutely no traffic will be allowed on that section of London Bridge Road during these times for safety reasons.
Advanced warning signs will be posted advising motorists of the alternate routes.
–
HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND NOTABLE DETOURS September 16-22
I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Monday, September 17; Tuesday, September 18; Wednesday, September 19; and Thursday, September 20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
Bridges
James River Bridge, Route 17
· Single-lane closures south/north, September 17-21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County
View project page for complete lane closure info, including single-lane closures in Segments II & III.
Segment II
- Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on September 16-20, as follows:
- I-64 east and west to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
-
- I-64 east and west to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 60 on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east and west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east and west to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 199 east and west on-ramps to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
-
- I-64 east and west to Yorktown Road/Jefferson Avenue (exit 247), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) on-ramps to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Yorktown Road (Route 238) on-ramp to I-64 east, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel:
· Single-lane closure west/east;
o September 16-20, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o September 21, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o September 22, 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.
I-64 Express Lanes: Full closures.
- September 18-20, 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
I-264:
- Full ramp closures. Signed detours will be in place:
- I-264 east off-ramp closure to Ballentine Boulevard (Exit 12) September 16-21, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-264 west on-ramp closure from Ballentine Boulevard September 16-21, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-264 east off-ramp closure to I-64 east (Exit 14) September 16-21, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements
- Newtown Road south is closed under I-264 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. weeknights through October. Signed detours are in place.
Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel:
· Single-lane closure north September 18-20, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Full ramp closures. Signed detours will be in place:
- I-664 south on-ramp closure from Aberdeen Rd. (Exit 3) September 16-18, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Other:
VA-164: Full ramp closures. Signed detours will be in place:
- VA-164 west on-ramp closure from Towne Point Rd. September 16-20, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- VA-164 west off-ramp closure to Towne Point Rd. September 18-22, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- VA-164 west off-ramp closure to College Dr. September 16-20, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- VA-164 east on-ramp closure from Cedar Lane September 17-21, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- VA-164 west on- and off-ramp closures at Cedar Lane September 18-22, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-564, Norfolk:
· Dual-lane closures I-564 west at the runway tunnel September 17-21, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown tunnels): Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown (I-264) and Midtown (U.S. 58) tunnels.