First Warning Forecast: Taste Of Fall

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Today is shaping up to be the nicest day of the week with lots of sunshine and cooler temperatures. We’re starting off the day with some patchy fog but by the afternoon we will have a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will only reach the upper 70s and low 80s. There is a very slight chance of a quick pop up shower through the day but most of us will stay dry.

A very similar day on tap for Friday. It will be a little warmer due to our winds switching to the south. Expects highs in the low and mid 80s. Again, keeping a slight 10 percent chance for a stray shower.

Fall arrives on Saturday, but it will actually be our warmest day of the next 7. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 80s but feeling more like the 90s due to humidity. A cold front will approach giving us a chance for showers and storms Saturday night. We are looking at a 30 percent chance so we will be dry and sunny most of the day on Saturday.

Cooler on Sunday but higher rain chances. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Rain will be off and on throughout the afternoon at a 40% chance but not a washout of a day.

The beginning of the work week is looking a bit on the unsettled side. We are keeping a 30-40 percent chance for wet weather Monday through Wednesday. Highs will stick to the low 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Shower activity associated with a tropical wave located about 900 miles east of the Windward Islands has decreased some this morning. Further development is becoming less likely since the environment is becoming unfavorable for tropical cyclone formation.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%).

