First Warning Forecast: Morning fog, followed by plenty of sunshine

Partly sunny and more comfortable Thursday. The humidity has decreased a bit as well. We are just keeping a slight 5 percent chance for a shower. We could see a little bit of nuisance flooding at times of high tide. Some patchy fog is possible overnight and Friday morning.

A very similar day on tap for Friday. It will be a little warmer due to our winds switching to the south. Expects highs in the low and mid 80s. Again, keeping a slight 5 percent chance for a stray shower. We could see a little bit of nuisance flooding.

Fall arrives on Saturday, but it will be our warmest day of the next 7. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 80s. A cold front will approach giving us a chance for showers and storms. We are looking at a 30 percent chance. Best chance will be in the afternoon and evening hours.

A bit cooler on Sunday. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s and low 80s. We will have another 30 percent chance for some showers and storms. Mainly in the afternoon. The whole weekend will not be a washout.

The beginning of the work week is looking a bit on the unsettled side. We are keeping a 30-50 percent chance for wet weather Monday through Wednesday. Highs will warm to the low and mid 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Satellite imagery shows that showers and thunderstorms associated with a westward-moving tropical wave located about 750 miles east of the Windward Islands have become less organized over the last several hours. There is no evidence of a surface circulation at this time, and a combination of dry air and strong upper-level winds are expected to make development of this system unlikely while it moves westward at 10-15 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

A non-tropical area of low pressure with gale-force winds is located about 150 miles north of Bermuda and is moving south-southeastward at about 15 mph. Although there are some signs of organization, dry air and strong upper-level winds are expected to limit development of this system over the next couple of days. However, conditions could become a bit more conducive for this low to gradually acquire some tropical characteristics early next week as the low moves south and then drifts westward to the southwest of Bermuda.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

Another non-tropical low pressure system is forecast to develop by Friday night over the central subtropical Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Azores. Conditions are expected to be conducive for the low to acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics, and a subtropical or tropical cyclone could form late this weekend or early next week while the low meanders over the central Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium: (50%)

A tropical wave is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa by Saturday. Some slow development of this system is possible early next week as it moves quickly westward across the low latitudes of the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

