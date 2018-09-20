Enjoy free admission to the Arts Museums of Colonial Williamsburg Sep. 22-29

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Kick off National Museum Day the right way with free admission to the DeWitt Wallace Decorative Art Museum and the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Art Museum September 22 – 29.

Smithsonian Magazine’s 14th annual National Museum Day is September 22.

The DeWitt Wallace Decorative Art Museum exhibits fine, decorative, American and British arts from 1670-1840.

The Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Art Museum is home of American folk art made during the 18th, 29th and 20th centuries.

The free admission includes daily exhibition tours and Hennage Auditorium performances.

“Colonial Williamsburg offers guests living history and so much more, including our two world-renowned art museums. We’re celebrating all they offer by inviting friends and newcomers to enjoy the fun and enrichment of the Art Museums, from fascinating exhibitions to daily educational and interpretive programs,” said Ronald L. Hurst, Colonial Williamsburg’s Carlisle H. Humelsine chief curator and vice president for collections, conservation and museums.

Free admission tickets are available at Colonial Williamsburg ticketing locations.

Click here for more details.