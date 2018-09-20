Duck Donuts holds second annual Gabe’s Chemo Duck Campaign

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Duck Donuts is kicking off its second annual Gabe’s Chemo Duck Campaign to raise money in support of September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness month.

The company has raised over $1,800 across all Hampton Roads locations in 2017.

According to the company, the in-store campaign raises funds $1 at a time, with the goal of providing Chemo Duck Programs to the children undergoing cancer treatment at pediatric oncology hospitals in the communities we serve. The program includes a soft, plush duck used as an important medical play therapy tool.

The $1 donation comes with a Ribbon Icon, which will be proudly displayed in stores throughout the campaign. To show appreciation, supporters will receive a “Buy One, Get One Free Donut” coupon offer.

“Thanks to our dedicated team members and supportive customers, in 2017, our inaugural campaign, Duck Donuts raised $75,000 (nationally), providing Gabe’s Chemo Duck Program to more than 2,000 families throughout 21 children’s oncology group member hospitals nearby the communities we serve,” said Russ DiGilio, founder and CEO of Duck Donuts Franchising Company. “Duck Donuts is proud to continue its relationship with Gabe’s Chemo Duck Program. We look forward to another successful campaign, and with additional locations open this year across the country, raising even more money for the brave children who are fighting cancer.”

The program includes a 12-inch, soft Chemo Duck used for medical play therapy; a bilingual companion overview book; printable activity book; as well as an educational DVD that includes a cartoon about the program. The money raised in each store will benefit their local Gabe’s Chemo Duck Program affiliated children’s oncology group member hospitals, added Duck Donuts.