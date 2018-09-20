Child neglect charge nolle prossed for man who admitted inappropriate relationship with teenager

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News man who pleaded guilty to an inappropriate relationship with a teenager has had two counts of child abuse on his own children nolle prossed.

Timothy Dixon was sentenced to six months with six suspended for one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, which means he will serve no jail time. He has been ordered to two years of good behavior after he is released from jail for his previous charges – an inappropriate relationship with a teenager, carried out while he was a substitute school bus driver.

Dixon was arrested in October and charged with one count each of use of communication systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children. He was sentenced to five years in prison with three and a half suspended if he behaved.

The child abuse and neglect charges he faced were in connection to an incident on June 29. Police say they were flagged down at the intersection of Old Oyster Point Road and J Clyde Morris Blvd just before 10 a.m. where two children, ages 7 and 11, were found wandering the street.

According to police, the children, neither of whom was fully dressed, led investigators to the nearby Host Inn.

There, police say they found the boys’ older brother, a 15-year-old, inside a heavily soiled room.

Court documents reveal through speaking with all three, officers determined they had special needs, were unable to take care of themselves and were staying with their father, Timothy Dixon.