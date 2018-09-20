Chesapeake Police trying to identify men who robbed McDonald’s, held employee at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Police in Chesapeake need your help to identify two people who robbed a McDonald's after getting in through the drive-thru window.

The robbery happened Aug. 5 around 3:30 a.m. at a McDonald's on Western Branch Blvd.

According to police, the men were armed and took an employee to the safe where they stole a large amount of money.

Police need help identifying the two men. Watch the surveillance video above to see if you recognize them.

If you have any information that could help police, report your tip to Crime Line.

There are three ways you can submit a tip.

Call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

App – P3 Tips for Apple or Android

Online – P3 Tips

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.