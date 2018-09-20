Chesapeake flu vaccine walk-up clinic rescheduled

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Due to the Chesapeake Health Department’s ongoing public health support of Hurricane Florence recovery efforts in North Carolina, the free flu vaccine clinic originally scheduled for this Saturday, September 22, has been postponed until Saturday, October 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The walk-up clinic will be located at the Chesapeake Health Department, which can be found at 748 Battlefield Boulevard North in Chesapeake.

Injectable flu vaccinations will be offered free of charge to citizens ages three and up. No insurance information, identification or Chesapeake residency is required.

Further detail regarding the type of vaccine offered may be obtained by contacting Janae Voorhees, Chesapeake Health Department’s public health nurse supervisor, at (757) 382-8615.