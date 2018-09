Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We preview the 4th Annual “Bayshore at Buckore Beach” event, celebrating the 120th Anniversary of the “Vacation Paradise of the South” with nostalgic displays of memorabilia. We get a preview of the history.

The event is at the Hampton History Museum on Saturday, September 22, 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Admission is free. For more information visit hamptonhistorymuseum.org.