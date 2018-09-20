BJ’s Wholesale Club offering biggest toy selection ever this holiday season

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. – BJ’s Wholesale Club announced on Tuesday that they will be offering twice as many toys this holiday season, increasing the selection by 20 percent.

The expanded assortment of toys will feature some of the hottest items this season, which will be available to shop on BJs.com beginning October 1.

The top 10 toys exclusively sold at BJ’s, will be available in-Club on October 25.

Members will receive free shipping on select toy purchase of $50 or more (exclusions apply) on BJ’s.com now through February 2.

Chris Desantis, senior vice president, general merchandise of BJ’s Wholesale Club stated “BJ’s is thrilled to offer more toys – at unbeatable prices – than ever before this holiday season. We’re helping our members live joyously this holiday season with the convenience of shopping an expanded toy assortment – whether it’s online or in-Club – at an outstanding value.”

BJ’s exclusive Top 10 Toys list includes: