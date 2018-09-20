757 Showdown: Booker T. and Maury ready to rumble on just three days’ rest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Hurricane Florence didn't leave Hampton Roads in bad condition, but it did play an impact in the high school football landscape.

After playing a game on Monday, the Eastern District is preparing for their second game of the week on Friday night.

Short week? Yes. Excuses? None from either Maury or Booker T. Washington, who both sit at 3-and-1 coming into this week's 757 Showdown.

Maury fell to Laker Taylor 49-35 on Monday, while Booker T. beat Wilson 23-13.

"We didn't get home until probably 10 p.m. Monday," said Mighty Bookers head coach D.J. Alexander. "So the kids still have to lock in and do there work. It's not just recovery physically, it's mentally to make sure they stay on top of their school work."

Maury will visit the Bookers across town, and said that they look at a short, stacked week as adversity. "Any winning team or good program, learns how to deal with adversity. You should be teaching that during the offseason," said Commodores head coach Dyrri McCain.

"This is our first bit of adversity, and I'm pretty sure my kids will respond well."

Maury and Booker T. will kick off at 7:00 p.m. at Cal Davidson Field, and Mitch Brown will be LIVE Friday to preview the game starting on News 3 at 5.