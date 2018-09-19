Williamsburg residents asked to help with city goal plan

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Do you want to help the city of Williamsburg plan their goals for the next two years? Now is your chance.

The city is hosting two public workshops to receive the public’s input for 2019-2020 biennial goals, initiatives and outcomes.

The city of Williamsburg is asking residents to join city council members and staff in sharing suggestions and ideas for what the city should prioritize and how they should do it.

Both workshops will be open to the general public.

The workshops are:

Thursday, September 20, 2018, from 5 pm – 7 pm in the large meeting room in the Stryker Center, 412 N. Boundary Street.

Friday, September 21, 2018, from 10 am – 12 noon on the campus of William & Mary at the Sadler Center Terrace, 200 Stadium Drive.

The complete schedule and results of the 2018 National Citizen Survey are available online at williamsburgva.gov/goals