UPS looking to hire 100,000 seasonal employees

ATLANTA, Ga. – UPS has announced that with package volume increasing from the beginning of November through January, they are expecting to hire about 100,00 seasonal employees.

Jim Barber, chief operating officer said “Every year, we deliver the holidays for millions of customers. In order to make that happen, we also deliver thousands of great seasonal jobs at our facilities across the country.”

UPS stated that over a third of seasonal hires land permanent jobs after the holidays. Over 35 percent of seasonal package handlers were later hired in a permanent positions over the last three years. The full-time and part-time seasonal positions, such as primarily package handlers, drivers and driver helpers have become an entry point for permanent employment.

According to UPS, permanent jobs for full and part-time, come with great benefits such as healthcare and retirement benefits. At many UPS locations, part-time employees are eligible to receive up to $25,000 in tuition assistance through the company’s Earn and Learn program.

Interested in applying? Click here.