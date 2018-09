VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Head on down to the opening weekend of U-Pick Apples at Cullpiher Farm September 21 – 23.

Enjoy apple picking from a variety of apples with your friends and family to kick off the Fall season.

There will be a variety of apples to pick from such as Crimson Crisp, Evercrisp and Ambrosia.

The apples available for picking are subject to change, based on the amount of pickers and availability of trees.

