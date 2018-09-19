× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: A sunny and cooler end to the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Clearing skies and a cool down… Clouds and showers will continue to move off of the coast early this morning. We will see mostly sunny skies today with just a few clouds mixing in at times. Highs will reach the mid 80s this afternoon, about 5 degrees cooler than yesterday. It will still be breezy today but winds will shift to the north.

We will see mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday with a few extra clouds at times and slim rain chances. Highs will drop to near 80 on Thursday, near normal for this time of year. Highs will return to the mid 80s on Friday.

Saturday is the official start of Fall, but it won’t feel like it. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s, almost 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible.

Today: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NW/N 10-15G25

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Cooler. Highs near 80. Winds: NE/E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 19th

1945 Flooding: River Crest Farmville 20.9′

Tropical Update

Joyce has weakened to a remnant low in the northeast Atlantic. Gradual weakening is forecast, and the post-tropical cyclone is expected to dissipate within a couple of days.

We are watching a tropical wave that is producing a large area of disturbed weather more than 1200 miles ESE of the Lesser Antilles. Environmental conditions are expected to be somewhat conducive for some slow development of this system through Friday while the disturbance moves west to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Over the weekend, however, upper-level winds are expected to become unfavorable for tropical cyclone formation to occur.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%).

