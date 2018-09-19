Space Jam sequel? LeBron James’ media group teases a new ‘Space Jam’

BURBANK, Calif. – Fly like an eagle? More like fly like a king.

LeBron James’ California based media group, SpringHill Entertainment tweeted out a picture seeming to tease towards a follow-up for the hit 1996 movie Space Jam.

It’s been rumored for years that James wanted to create a new movie, but this is the first official word his group has released:

James is enlisting the services of “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler, and Terence Nance to make the movie. This offseason, James chose to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers on a four-year, $154 million contract in free agency.

James is expected to star in the movie alongside Bugs Bunny, and filming will start during the 2019 NBA offseason.

The orignial movie starred Michael Jordan, Billy West, and Wayne Knight. Guest stars included Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, and Patrick Ewing.