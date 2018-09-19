Social media post makes kid’s dream birthday come true thanks to Isle of Wight law enforcement

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — A social media post that was tagged with a few names of law enforcement officials from the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office and Windsor Police Department led to a little boy having his birthday dreams made.

The deputies and officers attended a little boy’s birthday after Lindsay Goodman posted a post on social media about how her son wanting to have a police-themed birthday party.

When others tagged a few deputies names to the post, four law enforcement officials took the call to action, and showed up at the kids birthday party, according to Goodman.

Goodman added that she had nothing to do with it either and that the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office and Windsor Police Department took the task upon themselves.

Lieutenant Jernigan, Deputy Bertram, Deputy Hopko and Sergeant Acey were the four law enforcement officials who made the kids day!