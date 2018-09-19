Rabid cat found in Norfolk’s Ghent/Park Place section of city

NORFOLK, Va. – A black tabby cat, approximately 4-months-old has been tested positive for rabies.

The cat was picked up near the intersection of 22nd Street and Llewellyn Avenue in Norfolk and dropped off at Norfolk Animal Care Center on September 11.

According to officials, the cat was expressing aggressive behavior and was tested for rabies at the Virginia Department of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond.

The reports showed a positive result for rabies on September 19.

“Rabies is a deadly virus and area residents are reminded to keep pets up-to-date on their vaccinations,” Norman Grefe, Environmental Health Manager, Sr., said.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, here are some precautions recommended to reduce the risk of rabies exposure:

Be sure dogs and cats are up-to-date on vaccinations.

Keep pets confined to home and yard.

Keep yards free of food that could attract wild animals.

Do not handle, touch or take in stray or wild animals.

Warn adults and children to report any animal bites or scratches.

Report stray or unvaccinated animals to Animal Control at 757-664-7387.

Report all animal or human exposures to the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.

If you have been bitten or scratched by a cat matching the description above, contact Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.