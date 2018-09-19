Police: Pregnant woman shot in Chesapeake, faces life-threatening injuries

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are investigating after a 23-year-old pregnant woman was shot in the city around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

According to officials, the shooting happened in the 600 block of Montauk Lane at the Hideaway at Greenbrier apartment complex and the victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A suspect in the shooting has been described as a white male who was wearing a red hoodie. Police say he fled the scene before officers arrived.

The incident is currently under investigation. More information will be released when it becomes available, said police.