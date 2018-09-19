Newport News Police investigate after man walks into hospital with gunshot wound to back

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating a possible shooting Wednesday night.

Around 8 p.m., Newport News Communications got a call about gunshots heard in the 800 block of 35th Street.

Police said around 8:15 p.m., another call was received in reference to a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital.

The victim was a 21-year-old Newport News man and was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his back.

Police are still investigating the incident.

If you have any information that could help call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.