Oreo to release cake-flavored cookie in celebration of Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday

Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse! Disney’s iconic mouse turns 90 this year and to celebrate, Disney has teamed up with Oreo for a special birthday treat.
According to ABC News, Oreo is releasing limited-edition, birthday cake-flavored cookies to mark the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse.
There are reportedly three different Mickey-themed designs on the chocolate wafers themselves. ABC News said these designs include a party horn, a big 90, and Mickey Mouse himself.
These special, celebratory cookies will be available nationwide starting September 24, while supplies last.