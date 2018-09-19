New Lawncare app launches in Hampton Roads

NORFOLKVa,- The Uber of Lawncare has come to Hampton Roads.

The new app lets you mow your lawn without ever leaving your couch.

GreenPal is simple to use.

All you do is take a picture of your lawn, post it on GreenPal and wait for lawn care professionals to place a bid on the work. You choose the best price and they’ll send you a time stamped picture when it’s done.

Green House lawn care owner Alex Abru has had to move his business cross-country to follow his wife’s military career.

Abru says moving to Newport news means trying to find all new clients-since he started using the app that launched last week in Norfolk he has already seen new business.

You pay through the app and can leave ratings and reviews.

