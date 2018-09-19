Navy mourns loss of Sailor killed on Norfolk-based USS George H.W. Bush

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The Navy has identified a Sailor who died Monday during a mishap on the flight deck of the Norfolk-based USS George H.W. Bush.

According to a release from Naval Air Force Atlantic, 21-year-old Airman Apprentice Joseph Min Naglak died after when he was struck by the turning propeller of an E-2C Hawkeye after securing the aircraft to the flight deck.

The Bush was Naglak's first assignment in the Navy. The New Jersey native joined the sea service in April 2017 and reported to the ship four months later after finishing training in Pensacola, Florida.

In the release, the Navy said "the loss of a shipmate is a heartbreaking experience for a crew of a Naval vessel and those aboard USS George H.W. Bush will mourn Naglak’s passing and remember him always for his devoted service and sacrifice to our Nation."

An investigation into the mishap is ongoing.

The USS George H.W. Bush remains at sea undergoing pilot aircraft carrier qualifications.