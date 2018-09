Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Millions of retirees may make critical missteps when it comes to their Medicare drug coverage.

We talk with Rebecca Rabbitt, PharmD, an expert on Medicare Part D plans and the actions seniors take (or, many times, don’t take) when it comes to drug coverage needs and avoiding risk. For more information about Medicare, please visit: www.RoadmapForMedicare.com.