Man injured in Norfolk home invasion

NORFOLK, Va. – A home invasion on Courtney Avenue has left a man injured earlier this morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., police responded to a call in the 2200 block of Courtney Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds and gunshot wounds. He was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and is expected to be okay.

Detectives have not released a motive or suspect at this time, officials said.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP