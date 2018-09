CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Two Southern Auto Group car dealerships were broken into on Sunday night.

Employees said the intruder left empty-handed, but not before causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

In an attempt to gain access to the cashier’s office, the suspect climbed through the ceiling, but fell through.

Management told News Three they filed a police report and officers showed up to the scene to collect evidence.

This happened around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday. No one was injured.