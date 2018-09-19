Local mobile homeless ministry helps victims after Florence in North Carolina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A mobile homeless ministry and non profit organization, 99 for the 1 is fulfilling their mission in North Carolina.

They're collecting hurricane preparedness supplies to give to those affected by Florence for free.

"Now we're moving from helping the homeless, but it's still helping people in need," said 99 for the 1 Co Founder, Rachel Poole Fjeld. "I think that's ultimately where our hearts are, we just want to help those people who need it."

The organizations is asking for more supplies to help a larger population including water, non perishable food and hygiene products.

"I think it's some things that we kind of didn't think about so the pet supplies and also the baby supplies so diapers, wipers, formula, food," said Fjeld.

The mobile homeless ministry even has a shower inside of their truck.

They're traveling with a company that's providing lots of water to dispense inside for many people who are surrounded by flood waters.

"So they'll be able to pump continuous clean water into our drums that will give an infinite amount of hot showers," added Fjeld.

The organization said a crew will be in North Carolina for at least one week.

Donations can be dropped off at 2424 Castleton Commerce Way Unit 126:

September 19 from 6-9 p.m.

September 20 from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. and 6-9 p.m.

September 21 from 11 a.m to 2 p.m.

Click here to follow along with 99 for the 1 on Facebook.