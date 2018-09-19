Krispy Kreme celebrates National Coffee Day all week long

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Calling all coffee lovers! Krispy Kreme Doughnuts kicking off National Coffee Day with mouth-watering, delicious treats.

Krispy Kreme will be featuring the new Coffee Glazed Doughnut and Original Glazed Coffee from September 24 through September 29.

Coffee lovers can grab a free Krispy Kreme coffee, any size, on National Coffee Day, September 29 at participating locations with no purchase necessary. Krispy Kreme rewards members will also receive a free doughnut to pair with their coffee.

Alison Holder, Vice President of U.S Marketing for Krispy Kreme said “Our coffee is going doughnuts, and our doughnuts are going coffee! It is a delicious, innovative approach to our iconic products. Because this is such a unique experience, and one we think coffee fans especially are going to love, we’re offering the Coffee Glazed Doughnut all week long in celebration of National Coffee Day and introducing the Original Glazed Coffee as a permanent menu item.”

