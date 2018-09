Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - In a battle of Beach District unbeatens, Jake Low said "hello" to the end zone in the third quarter to put Ocean Lakes up 9-0 against Salem.

That would be enough for the Dolphins (4-and-0) to best the Sun Devils (3-and-1) in a game that was mostly a defensive clinic.

Ocean Lakes recorded a safety in the first half, leading 2-0 at the break.