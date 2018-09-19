× Girlfriend accused of using glitter and crayons to mail drugs to boyfriend in Hampton City Jail

Hampton, Va. – A woman is accused of using glitter, crayons and glue to get drugs to her boyfriend inside of the Hampton City Jail.

Krystal Milne, a 33-year-old from Hampton was arrested on August 16th. She is accused of attempting to mail narcotics into the jail located on the 100 block of High Court Lane.

Court documents reveal that a detective was monitoring a jailhouse phone call between inmate Robert Davis and his girlfriend, Milne. It states the two were discussing that narcotics be mailed to Davis while in jail.

It states that she told him to pay special attention to the middle cloud in the picture and that she was going to try and “use glitter glue this time” and stated that he is still good from the last stuff that she sent, according to documents.

Hampton Police said Milne is the only one facing charges.

It states the detective told the Sheriff’s Office to be on alert for mail being delivered to the jail.

On August 16th the Sheriff’s Department said they received three letters sent from Milne to Davis and each one contained narcotics as described in the phone call.

It states the narcotics were concealed by using glitter, glue and crayons.

Milne was arrested for one count of delivery of drugs to a prisoner and possession of marijuana.

She is scheduled for court on December 6, 2018.