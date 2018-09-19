× First Warning Forecast: Temperatures closer to normal and not as humid

Mostly clear overnight with lows falling to the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be light out of the northeast. High pressure will help to keep us dry Thursday and Friday.

Partly sunny and more comfortable Thursday. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s and low 80s. The humidity will decrease a bit as well. We are just keeping a slight 10 percent chance for a shower.

A very similar day on tap for Friday. It will be a little warmer due to our winds switching to the south. Expects highs in the low and mid 80s. Again, keeping a slight 10 percent chance for a stray shower.

Fall arrives on Saturday, but it will actually be our warmest day of the next 7. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 80s. A cold front will approach giving us a chance for showers and storms. We are looking at a 30 percent chance. Best chance will be in the afternoon and evening hours.

A bit cooler on Sunday. Temperatures will warm to the low 80s. We will have a little bit better of a chance for some showers and storms, but the weekend will not be a washout.

The beginning of the work week is looking a bit on the unsettled side. We are keeping a 30-40 percent chance for wet weather Monday through Wednesday. Highs will warm to the low and mid 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Shower activity associated with a tropical wave located about 900 miles east of the Windward Islands has decreased some this morning. Further development is becoming less likely since the environment is becoming unfavorable for tropical cyclone formation.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%).

