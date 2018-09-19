× First Warning Forecast: Sunny And Dry Stretch

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Today kicks off a nice stretch of dry and sunny weather. We have seen lots of sunshine this afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. We are only tracking a 10% chance of a quick pop up shower but most of us will stay dry for today. A few extra clouds will build in by this evening.

We will see mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday with a few extra clouds at times and slim rain chances. Thursday we get a quick taste of some fall weather with highs only in the upper 70s and low 80s and lower humidity. Highs will return to the mid 80s on Friday.

Saturday is the official start of Fall, but it won’t feel like it. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s, almost 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies with with a few isolated showers by the evening. Sunday rain chances go up a bit but still not a washout at a 40% chance and highs dropping into the lower 80s once again.

Today: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NW/N 10-15G25

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Cooler. Highs near 80. Winds: NE/E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 19th

1945 Flooding: River Crest Farmville 20.9′

Tropical Update

Joyce has weakened to a remnant low in the northeast Atlantic. Gradual weakening is forecast, and the post-tropical cyclone is expected to dissipate within a couple of days.

We are watching a tropical wave that is producing a large area of disturbed weather more than 1200 miles ESE of the Lesser Antilles. Environmental conditions are expected to be somewhat conducive for some slow development of this system through Friday while the disturbance moves west to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Over the weekend, however, upper-level winds are expected to become unfavorable for tropical cyclone formation to occur.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%).

