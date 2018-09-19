Denny’s reveals new “Mobile Relief Diner” for those impacted by Florence

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Denny’s has revealed an all new, 53-foot custom built traveling kitchen to serve freshly cooked breakfasts for those affected by natural disasters.

Officials say Denny’s will immediately deliver upon the Mobile Relief Diner’s mission with direct deployment to assist those affected by Hurricane Florence, helping feed local residents, first responders, volunteers and others.

In 2017, Denny’s rolled out a previous version of the mobile diner which served as a temporary, immediate solution for those affected by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

John Dillon, Chief Marketing Officer of Denny’s said “Over the course of two weeks, we were able to serve over 14,000 meals and seeing the impact that we had in those communities made us realize that the Mobile Relief Diner is the perfect embodiment of our brand. After retiring our truck last fall, we immediately began planning on how to make a better–and permanent– version of the Mobile Relief Diner to help as many people as we can.””

The new and improved Mobile Relief Diner recently had a test run in Northern California, where the mobile diner assisted communities affected by the California wildfires.

“At Denny’s, our brand purpose is rooted in the fact that we love to feed people—and have ever since our company was founded in 1953. While we deliver on that brand purpose every day inside of our restaurants, the Mobile Relief Diner allows us do what we do best by going out into local communities to offer a hot and comforting meal during a time when they could really use it the most,” said Dillon.

The Mobile Relief Diner will be headed to the Carolinas this week, starting in North Carolina to serve free pancake breakfasts to those in need.

Dillon said “Knowing the devastation that Hurricane Florence has created and will continue to create in the Southeast, it is very important for us to deploy the Mobile Relief Diner straight into those communities to help the displaced as they work to get back on their feet.”

For updates on where the mobile diner will be located, click here.