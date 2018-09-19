Assault case against former Norfolk school bus driver moves forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK VA - An assault case against Crystal Skinner, a former bus driver for Norfolk City Schools is moving forward.

The decision was made today by a Juvenile Domestic Relations judge.

Skinner was arrested in February after police say she encouraged a fight between a group of teenage girls. According to the Commonwealth Attorney's Office, the girls were fighting in school earlier in the day. After school, police say Skinner drove her daughter and friends to the area where the girl's live and encouraged a fight between the girls.

Witnesses testified in court that a total of four girls attacked two girls who were outside playing. Some of the girls were armed with pepper spray. Witnesses also say Skinner was pepper spraying the girls and anyone who tried to intervene.

After hearing from the witnesses, Skinner took the stand. She told the judge that she was the victim. Claiming she brought her daughter to the neighborhood because she wanted to stop the fighting between the two girls.

The judge ultimately decided that there was too much evidence against Skinner and moved her case forward to Circuit Court.