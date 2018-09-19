19-year-old to serve 75 year sentence for Virginia Beach shooting spree

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beah 19-year-old, who was a juvenile at the time of the crimes he committed, will serve 75-years in prison for shooting four people, which led to one death.

Angelo Antonio Worlds was convicted of First Degree Murder, Aggravated Malicious Wounding (2 counts), Malicious Wounding, and Use of a Firearm (4 counts). Worlds sentencing of 75-years is 25 more years than the high-end of the Virginia State Sentencing Guidelines, which recommended a maximum sentence of 50-years to serve, according to court officials.

Worlds admitted to police to being apart of two shootings in the early days December 2016.

According to court documents, Nicholas Cates was the getaway driver when Worlds allegedly shot and killed Zacarias Aguilar-Ayala. That shooting took place on Hawk Avenue on December 2nd. Worlds also admitted to shooting a man in the abdomen on December 7 in the 3200 block of Dunnbury Court, when he knocked on the door of the house, and then shot through the door multiple times when the man went to answer the door.

During the night of Aguilar-Ayala’s murder, Worlds actually picked up Cates from a Taco Bell, where Cates was an employee, and committed the murder, before taking Cates back to work.

Court documents say Cates was also the one who killed Christine Bender on Campion Court on December 4. Cates pleaded in the case guilty to First Degree Murder, Accessory After the Fact- Homicide, and Use of a Firearm, and is serving 50-years in prison.

