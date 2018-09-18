Grab your dog and head to Wags ‘N Waves at Ocean Breeze this Sunday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Ready for a day of fun with your pup? Head to Ocean Breeze Waterpark on Septmeber 23 from 11am – 5pm.

Dogs can enjoy three locations within the park: Hook’s Lagoon, Runaway Bay Wave Pool and the entry pool of the Adventure River.

There will be beer and yappy hour specials, food from Capt’n Crabby, Cast Iron Catering Co. and Pelican Pete’s Pizza as well as live music from Strictly Bizzness.

Tickets into the park will increase by $5 on Sunday.

Ocean Breeze asks you to bring the following to be permitted entry:

Printed Wags ‘N Waves Admission or have tickets accessible on your mobile device. Completed waiver for each guest and dog owner. Waivers will be emailed to participants in advance, or it can be completed on the day of the event. Proof of current rabies vaccination.

Click here to purchase tickets for the event.