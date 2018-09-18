Virginia Beach to vote on $54K for landfill search in Bellamy Gamboa murder case

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A vote Tuesday at Virginia Beach’s city council meeting will decide how Virginia Beach Police will pay for evidence collected in a city landfill as part of a murder investigation.

VBPD is requesting that $54,424 be allocated from the Police Federal and State Seized Assets Special Revenue Fund to be used to pay for evidence found in the Bethel Landfill connected with Bellamy Gamboa’s murder.

Police say the evidence collected in the July murder of Bellamy Gamboa helped solve the investigation. VBPD and city officials are trying to come up with a solution on how to pay for it, because of the financial cost that came with setting up search and recovery efforts of the evidence.

The two ways it could be paid for is through either the Police Federal and State Seized Assets Special Revenue Fund or through VBPD’s Fiscal Year 2018-19 Operating Budget, according to a release from city officials. They also say VBPD would prefer the money come from the Police Federal and State Seized Assets Special Revenue Fund and not the department’s yearly budget.

Officials say the cost involved equipment mobilization, excavation work, landfill staff work and supplies needed when the search was performed.

The vote will be a part of the normal council agenda.

The Virginia Beach mother of four disappeared in early July. Lamont Johnson, Gamboa’s ex-boyfriend, confessed to choking and killing her before putting her body in a bag and bringing it to Chesapeake.

