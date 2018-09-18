Virginia Beach Schools bus involved in hit and run accident

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach Schools bus was involved in a vehicle crash Tuesday around 9 a.m. that is being investigated as a hit and run incident.

According to Virginia Beach officials, the hit and run happened in the 5000 block of Blackwater Road when a truck hit the bus then drove off.

None of the 14 students were injured. The bus driver reported minor injuries but refused treatment.

Virginia Beach Schools reported the incident to the parents of the students on the bus.

The Virginia Beach Schools bus that was involved was Bus 101.