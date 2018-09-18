Virginia Beach Police: One dead after domestic dispute leads to officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - One male suspect is dead in an officer-involved shooting after Virginia Beach Police responded to the 300 block of 35th Street for a domestic dispute call at the Mayflower Apartments nearby.

According to Virginia Beach Police, officers responded to the Mayflower Apartments - in the 200 block of 34th Street - around 1:30 a.m. for a domestic dispute between to male and a female.

When police arrived, a witness reportedly flagged down the officers, telling them the male suspect had a gun, gave a description and said he ran from the scene.

VBPD said this is when officers located him in the 300 block of 35th street scene and shot the suspect after he allegedly pointed a gun at them. Officers reportedly told the suspect to drop the gun before he pointed it at them. The suspect died at the scene.

The female victim was taken to a hospital for her injuries. The extent of her injuries is not known at this time.

A three-tier investigation between the VBPD homicide unit, internal affairs and the commonwealth’s attorney office has started.

The officer who shot the suspect is on administrative leave.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 on-air and online for updates.