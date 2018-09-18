Virginia Beach experiences more flooding overnight

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Officials in Virginia Beach are warning the community after overnight flooding in the Sandbridge area of the city.

According to officials who spoke to News 3’s Anthony Sabella, the flooding is due to high tide and wind coming in behind it. They said the Sandbridge area of the city saw several streets flooded.

The pictures in this story were taken by News 3 viewer Kellie Conner. These pictures were taken in the Pungo area of Virginia Beach.

While Hampton Roads did not see catastrophic impacts from Florence, some flooding in the region was seen because of the storm.

It is not known at this time if the flooding seen in the city overnight on Tuesday morning is because of Florence.

Two people were rescued from a flooded road Monday afternoon.