View the stars with your Virginia Beach Public Library card

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Public Library now has two Orion telescopes available to borrow for free with a Virginia Beach Public Library card.

Back Bay Amateur Astronomers donated the telescopes, which you can now check out from Central Library. One telescope was donated to VBPL in 2015 which has been used during library programs. The other was donated July 2018.

Shawn Loescher, the Back Bay Amateur Astronomers Vice President, said “The Back Bay Amateur Astronomers Library Telescope Program fits perfectly with the club’s motto of ‘Bringing Astronomy to the People of Hampton Roads’ by allowing members of the public the ability to view the night sky at their own convenience. We recognize that not everyone can attend our outreach events and this is another tool to help promote astronomy and get the public involved in science.”

Customers must put the telescope on hold and have them delivered to another VBPL location for pick up. Along with the telescope, star maps and other materials come will be provided to help observe the night sky.