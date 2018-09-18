× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain again today, then a return to sunshine

Florence exits but still brings us rain… We will see a mix of clouds again today, mostly cloudy overall with some sunshine sneaking in at times. Scattered showers are possible again today but today will not be a washout. Rain chances will build through the day with our highest chances this afternoon to evening. A stray thunderstorm is possible but severe weather is not expected. It will be warm and muggy again today. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with afternoon heat index values in the mid 90s. It will be breezy again today with SW winds at 5 to 15 mph.

We will see more sunshine for the end of the work week. Expect clearing skies on Wednesday and mostly sunny skies for Thursday and Friday. Highs will drop into the low to mid 80s and humidity will drop too. Rain chances will be slim for the second half of the week.

Saturday is the official start of Fall, but it won’t feel like it. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s, almost 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (60%), Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Lows in the low 70s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Clearing, Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 18th

1936 Hurricane: Cat 3 storm moved up coast, moderate damage

2003 Hurricane Isabel Impact with Tornadoes, Flooding, High Winds large portions of eastern Virginia, North Carolina

Tropical Update

Florence is now a post-tropical cyclone but continues to bring rain to a large part of the eastern U.S.

Tropical Depression Joyce continues to fall apart in the northeast Atlantic. Joyce is centered about 355 miles south of the Azores and moving SSE at 6 mph. A turn toward the south is forecast later today, followed by a motion toward the SW on Wednesday and Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is expected during the next couple of days, and Joyce is forecast to become a remnant low later today or tonight.

Location: 32.9°N 27.6°W

Moving: SSE at 6 mph

Min pressure: 1008 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph

