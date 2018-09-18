The VBSPCA on the challenges and joy of special needs pets on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - Special needs pets can often have a difficult time finding homes, however, with a bit of extra TLC, these animals can make the very best companions. The VBSPCA (vbspca.com) introduces us to some special needs animals who have made their way through the shelter and how they have changed the lives of the people who took them in.
