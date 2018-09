HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – A Sailor on the USS George H.W. Bush was killed Monday after a mishap on the aircraft’s flight deck.

According to the Navy, the incident happened around 4:45 p.m. and officials are currently investigating the incident.

The name of the Sailor who died has not been identified. More details will be released after next of kin is notified.

Download the News 3 app for updates on this story.