Reward offered for two suspects wanted by U.S. Marshals

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police Department and U.S. Marshals are looking for two robbery suspects.

Antonio Reginald Fort, 18, is wanted for robbing a restaurant deliver driver at gunpoint on August 30 in the 4800 block of Hampton Boulevard.

Fort is 5’9″ and 130 pounds and from the 800 block of West 38th Street in Norfolk.

Officials say Fort faces charges for robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted malicious wounding, and two counts of use of firearm in commission of a felony.

Tarrell Jaquon Luster, 18, is wanted for a robbery that occurred at a residence in the 3800 block of Colley Avenue on August 28.

Luster is 6’3″ and 180 pounds from the 1100 block of Wilson Road in Norfolk.

Officials say Luster faces charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and use of firearm in commission of a felony.

There is a reward up to $1,000 being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information regrading the two suspects is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332, email usms.wanted@usdoj.gov or call 888-LOCK-U-UP.